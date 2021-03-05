Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Local

Two suspected robbers killed in Burewala

Two suspects managed to escape

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
File photo

Two suspected robbers were killed in an alleged encounter with the police in Burewala.

According to the police, four robbers were trying to escape after snatching a motorcycle near PI Link Road.

Related: Three men arrested for robbing residents in Burewala

The police arrived at the scene after which an exchange of fire took place. Two robbers, identified as Tariq and Akram, were killed in the shootout.

They were said to be involved in dozens of criminal activities.

Their accomplices, on the other hand, managed to escape. The police said they will conduct raids for his arrest.

