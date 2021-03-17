Two security guards injured during North Karachi bank robbery

Two security guards were injured after two robbers opened fire at them during a robbery at the MCB bank in North Karachi, the police said Wednesday morning.

The incident took place near the Dou Minute Chowrangi in Sector 5.

According to witnesses, suspects got off their motorcycles and broke into the bank. “Immediately after they entered, they opened fire and held the people inside the bank hostage,” a man said.

The perpetrators were clad in shalwar kameez and had covered their faces. They took over Rs1 million from the bank, the police said.

A video obtained from the neighbourhood showed the men firing aerial shots after leaving the bank. They managed to escape from the crime scene.

The injured guards, identified as Khayal Khan and Sher Ali, were immediately moved to the hospital where doctors have declared them to be out of danger.