Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two security guards injured during North Karachi bank robbery

Suspect flee with Rs1m

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two security guards injured during North Karachi bank robbery

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Two security guards were injured after two robbers opened fire at them during a robbery at the MCB bank in North Karachi, the police said Wednesday morning. The incident took place near the Dou Minute Chowrangi in Sector 5. According to witnesses, suspects got off their motorcycles and broke into the bank. "Immediately after they entered, they opened fire and held the people inside the bank hostage," a man said. The perpetrators were clad in shalwar kameez and had covered their faces. They took over Rs1 million from the bank, the police said. A video obtained from the neighbourhood showed the men firing aerial shots after leaving the bank. They managed to escape from the crime scene. The injured guards, identified as Khayal Khan and Sher Ali, were immediately moved to the hospital where doctors have declared them to be out of danger.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two security guards were injured after two robbers opened fire at them during a robbery at the MCB bank in North Karachi, the police said Wednesday morning.

The incident took place near the Dou Minute Chowrangi in Sector 5.

According to witnesses, suspects got off their motorcycles and broke into the bank. “Immediately after they entered, they opened fire and held the people inside the bank hostage,” a man said.

The perpetrators were clad in shalwar kameez and had covered their faces. They took over Rs1 million from the bank, the police said.

A video obtained from the neighbourhood showed the men firing aerial shots after leaving the bank. They managed to escape from the crime scene.

The injured guards, identified as Khayal Khan and Sher Ali, were immediately moved to the hospital where doctors have declared them to be out of danger.

 
bank robbery Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
North Karachi bank robbery, bank robbery in north karachi, do-minute chowrangi, bank robbery, new karachi sector 5
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.