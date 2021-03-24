Two robbers killed in Lahore police shootout

An SHO was among four injured

The suspects holed up in a house after committing a robbery. A heavy contingent of police reached the area and surrounded the house.

The police said the robbers were asked to surrender but they opened fire at the police.

Four people, including the Sarwar Road Police Station SHO and another police officer, were injured in the firefight. The other two included a woman and a child, who resided in the same house.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. It shows the police taking positions on the rooftops of surrounding buildings and shooting in the direction of the robbers.