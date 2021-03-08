Two police officers killed in Rawalpindi, Islamabad shootings

Two police officers were killed in separate shooting incidents in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday.

According to the police, Racecourse SHO Imran Abbas was killed after unidentified men opened fire at this vehicle on Jhelum Road. He was travelling with his family when the attack occured.

His body was taken to the hospital for autopsy.

On the other hand, a head constable was killed and an inspector and a constable were injured in a separate attack.

They were on patrolling duty in Sector G-13 when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at them. Head Constable Qasim died on the spot, while Inspector Jameel and Constable Qaisar were injured. The injured officers were moved to PIMS in Islamabad.

Inspector General Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman visited them at the hospital.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed took notice and asked the IG to submit a detailed report.