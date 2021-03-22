Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Two men arrested for raping nine-year-old in Gujranwala: police

Their DNA samples have been collected

Posted: Mar 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Two men arrested for raping nine-year-old in Gujranwala: police

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
Two men were arrested on charges of raping a nine-year-old child in Gujranwala's Satellite Town, the police said on Sunday. "My daughter had gone out to play Sunday morning but never came back home," the child's father said. When her father and brothers went out to search for her, they heard her screams from a house in the neighborhood. "We broke into the house and found the suspects raping her," the nine-year-old's brother said. The men, who lived in the same area, have been arrested. According to the police, they confessed to their crime during questioning. "The child has been moved to a hospital where her medical exam will be conducted while the DNA samples of the perpetrators have been collected," the investigating officer said. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.
