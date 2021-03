Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two men, including an Afghan national, were arrested on charges of looting a rice truck in Peshawar, the police said on Monday.

According to DSP Qazi Asmat, the truck was bringing rice from Afghanistan to Peshawar. "They worth billions of rupees," he said.

The perpetrators looted the truck on the night of March 25. There were more than 2,000 rice bags in it, the DSP added.

The police have started questioning the suspects and have seized their weapons.