HOME > News

Two killed, three injured in New Karachi explosion: police

A shop was badly damaged in the explosion

Posted: Mar 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Two killed, three injured in New Karachi explosion: police
At least two people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a blast in Khameeso Goth in New Karachi Thursday night. Rescue workers told SAMAA Digital that they received information of an explosion in the area at 8:27pm. They said two bodies and three injured people were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. “A shop was badly damaged in the explosion," Central district’s SSP Ghulam Murtaza Tabbassum said. “The shop was built on a nullah, and we believe the blast took place inside the nullah because of gas,” the police official said. But he added that the Bomb Disposal Squad will ascertain the cause of blast because there were gas cylinders in the shop and it could be cylinder blast. The Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot to collect evidence.
At least two people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a blast in Khameeso Goth in New Karachi Thursday night.

Rescue workers told SAMAA Digital that they received information of an explosion in the area at 8:27pm. They said two bodies and three injured people were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

“A shop was badly damaged in the explosion,” Central district’s SSP Ghulam Murtaza Tabbassum said.

“The shop was built on a nullah, and we believe the blast took place inside the nullah because of gas,” the police official said.

But he added that the Bomb Disposal Squad will ascertain the cause of blast because there were gas cylinders in the shop and it could be cylinder blast.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot to collect evidence.

 
