Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two killed in Lahore factory fire

The victims were sleeping when the fire erupted

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Two killed in Lahore factory fire

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Two people were killed after a fire erupted at a garments factory near Ravi Road in Lahore Wednesday morning. According to Rescue 1122, the fire started early morning. "The men were sleeping inside a room in the factory and died from suffocation," a rescue official said. The bodies have been moved to the hospital. The men have been as identified as 21-year-old Owais and 18-year-old Mehran. They hailed from Uch Sharif. The blaze has been doused. "We are still trying to determine what started the fire," the official added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two people were killed after a fire erupted at a garments factory near Ravi Road in Lahore Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire started early morning. “The men were sleeping inside a room in the factory and died from suffocation,” a rescue official said.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital. The men have been as identified as 21-year-old Owais and 18-year-old Mehran. They hailed from Uch Sharif.

The blaze has been doused. “We are still trying to determine what started the fire,” the official added.

 
factory fire Lahore ravi road
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore factory fire, lahore ravi road, lahore fire at factory, lahore garments factory
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.