Two killed in Lahore factory fire

Two people were killed after a fire erupted at a garments factory near Ravi Road in Lahore Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire started early morning. “The men were sleeping inside a room in the factory and died from suffocation,” a rescue official said.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital. The men have been as identified as 21-year-old Owais and 18-year-old Mehran. They hailed from Uch Sharif.

The blaze has been doused. “We are still trying to determine what started the fire,” the official added.