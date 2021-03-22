Two killed in Dera Ghazi Khan truck collision

Two people were killed and three injured after a truck collided with a troller near Multan Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place due to speeding. “The truck driver lost control of the vehicle which led to the accident,” an official said.

Due to rain earlier in the day, the roads had become slippery, he added.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to the Teaching Headquarter Hospital. Three injured men are out of danger, the doctors said.