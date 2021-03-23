Three killed in Chaman blast

At least three people were killed in a roadside blast in Balochistan’s Chaman city, the police said Tuesday.

The blast occurred on Taj Road when explosives planted on a motorbike were detonated, according to the police.

Twelve people were injured in the incident. They were shifted to hospital.

Of the injured persons, five were said to be in critical condition.

Heavy contingents of police and security forces surrounded the area and placed security cordons.

The bomb disposal squad was sweeping the area and a search was on for the perpetrators.