HOME > News

Two killed after tourist van falls into Khanpur dam

Three people were saved in a rescue operation

Posted: Mar 21, 2021
Posted: Mar 21, 2021
Picture: SAMAA TV

Two people were killed after a tourist van fell into the Khanpur dam on Sunday afternoon, the Rescue 1122 has confirmed. According to rescue officials, the van was travelling from Islamabad to Khanpur dam when the accident took place. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the van, said an official. The rescue workers saved three people in a resure operation, he added. The bodies were shifted to Tehseel Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur. They were identified as Muhammad Ilyas and Muhammad Abdullah.
