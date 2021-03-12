Two killed after heavy machinery collapses on motorcyclists

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The police said that the truck was overloaded.

One of the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jumma Gul. Bodies and injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The injured man told the police that the machinery was not tied properly to the truck.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. The police said that they have summoned the owner of the truck and are conducting raids for the arrest of the driver.