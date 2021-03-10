Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two children killed in Karachi accident

Their motorcycle was hit by water tanker in Korangi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Two children were killed after a water tanker collided with a motorcycle near Korangi's Murtaza Chowrangi Tuesday night.

The children, identified as 12-year-old Zeeshan and 10-year-old Saqib, died on the spot. They were cousins.

Another person named Ashraf, 18, was critically injured in the accident. He is being treated at a medical facility.

Ashraf's father said that the motorcycle belonged to his neighbour Ibraar, who is a policeman.

"He took Rs100 from his mother and told her he would return after buying something. He frequently used his bike. It's unfortunate that the incident had to happen tonight," the father remarked.

Zeeshan's relative said that he took the children with him to buy bread.

Saqib's father demanded strict action against the tanker drivers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Karachi accident, Karachi, Pakistan, Accident, Water Tanker, Motorcycle,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.