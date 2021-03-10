Two children killed in Karachi accident

Their motorcycle was hit by water tanker in Korangi

Two children were killed after a water tanker collided with a motorcycle near Korangi's Murtaza Chowrangi Tuesday night.

The children, identified as 12-year-old Zeeshan and 10-year-old Saqib, died on the spot. They were cousins.

Another person named Ashraf, 18, was critically injured in the accident. He is being treated at a medical facility.

Ashraf's father said that the motorcycle belonged to his neighbour Ibraar, who is a policeman.

"He took Rs100 from his mother and told her he would return after buying something. He frequently used his bike. It's unfortunate that the incident had to happen tonight," the father remarked.

Zeeshan's relative said that he took the children with him to buy bread.

Saqib's father demanded strict action against the tanker drivers.