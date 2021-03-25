Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Two children bitten by stray dogs in Karachi’s Bahadurabad

Area residents want police to register case against administration

Posted: Mar 26, 2021
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two children bitten by stray dogs in Karachi’s Bahadurabad

Two children were bitten by stray dogs in Karachi’s Bahadurabad on Thursday. The area residents reached the Ferozabad police station to lodge a case against the administration. But the police didn’t register the case. The officials said they would investigate the matter and then decide on registering a case. Junaid Makati, the former Dhoraji UC chairman, told SAMAA TV that the administration’s negligence was harming children in the city.
