Transparent elections are government's top priority: PM Khan

Says corruption destroys countries

"After what happened in the Senate elections and the by-polls, it's very important that voting in Pakistan is made transparent," Prime Minister Imran Khan has said. Addressing the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, the premier stressed making the voting process electronic by introducing EVM. "I want updates about this in every cabinet session," he instructed. He shared a UN report which revealed that millions of dollars are transferred from poor to rich nations so that the latter can evade taxes. "When this money transfer takes place, organisations investigating these illicit financial flows are influenced to protect corrupt leaders." The prime minister said that a nation can fight any disaster but corruption is what really destroys it. "A country can't serve justice when it has lost all its morals and that happens because of corruption." Vote of confidence On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers showed their trust in his leadership. The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI's candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM's Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes. The feat was interesting because PTI's Fozia Arshad, who also contested for the Islamabad seat, received 174 votes against PML-N's Farzana Kausar. After the results were released, many PTI leaders claimed that the opposition parties bought MNAs to ensure they voted for their candidates.
