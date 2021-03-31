Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Transgender person tortured, killed: Lahore police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
A 40-year-old transgender person, identified as Bobby, was tortured and killed in Lahore’s Shafiqabad, the police said Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, we received a call from a person living in the neighbourhood,” the investigating officer said. “When we reached there, we found the victim’s body inside her house.”

There were multiple torture marks across Bobby’s body. The officer said that according to the initial investigation, it is suspected that Bobby was murdered.

The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered an FIR and further investigations are under way.

Last month, two transgender persons were shot dead by a student in Gujranwala.

Lahore Murder
 
