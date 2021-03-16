Today’s outlook: Walk-in vaccination for people above 70, PDM meets

Here are some news stories that we are following today (Tuesday).

Pakistan has set up walk-in vaccination facilities for people above 70 years. The senior citizens can visit the health facility nearest to them and get vaccinated after registering at 1166. The NCOC has also set up more COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet. They are expected to discuss the long march of the opposition parties and Senate elections.

The PM rejected Monday a summary suggesting an increase in petrol prices and the prices remain unchanged.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet in Islamabad to discuss the strategy for its long march and resignations of opposition members. Maryam Nawaz will travel to Islamabad from Lahore for the meeting.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the NA-75 by-election case. PTI has challenged the Election Commission’s decision to hold re-polling in the constituency. The election is scheduled for April 15.

Three siblings were murdered inside their home in Quetta on Monday, the police said. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the New Saryab police station. Their parents were not home at the time. The deceased children aged between five and 10, according to the police. The case is being investigated.

The Pakistan squad will be tested for coronavirus ahead of their tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The process of filing nomination papers for Karachi’s NA-249 by-election starts. The seat fell vacant after PTI leader Faisal Vawda resigned on the day of the Senate election. He is now a senator. PSP’s Mustafa Kamal among others is expected to submit their nomination papers.

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwala is expected to be indicted in the Kidney Hill reference case. He is accused of assisting former PIA Managing Director Aijaz Haroon and getting land allotted to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed in Karachi. They reportedly received Rs144 million for this transaction through fake accounts.

The Sindh High Court will hear Senator Faisal Vawda’s petition against the Election Commission. Notices have been issued to the deputy attorney-general and others.

A 15-year-old student died in police custody Sunday. He was arrested after he got into a fight at a market. The investigation officer claims that he took his own life inside the lockup while the victim’s father accused the police of torturing his son to death.

The National Assembly’s secretariat remains closed till tomorrow due to rising COVID-19 cases. All kinds of activities in the lower house of the Parliament have been suspended.

The Sindh High Court will hear the case against the spread of toxic gas in Keamari. The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) told the court that containers filled with hazardous chemicals have been lying around in the area for some time.

The Punjab government issued a notification for providing breakfast to prisoners. The will be served bread, tea and aloo bhujiya on Mondays and Tuesdays.