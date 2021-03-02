Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Senate election preparations, National Assembly session

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Tuesday]:

  • Preparations for the Senate Elections 2021 have been completed. From Tuesday, control of assemblies will be given to the Election Commission. The electoral body has decided to keep CCTV cameras closed during the voting on March 3.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend important meetings at Parliament House.
  • A face-off is expected between PTI’s Hafeez Sheikh and PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani. The former has support from MQM, GDA, and PML-Q.
  • PPP and PML-N have called their supporters for a party meeting regarding the Senate elections.
  • The Supreme Court in its advice on the presidential reference on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections has said that the voting process can remain secret but the votes should be traceable.
  • Islamabad United’s spinner Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been self-isolating.
  • The PM has announced an increment in the development funds of the members of the National Assembly from Rs150 million to Rs500 million.
  • The National Assembly will be in session today.

national assembly SENATE ELECTIONS 2021
 
