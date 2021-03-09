Today’s outlook: Senate chairman election on March 12, cabinet meeting

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

The PDM is expected to hold a long march against the government starting March 26. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the alliance, said that the government officials still have the option to resign. “If Yousaf Raza Gillani’s election was rigged then why did the PM feel the need to take a vote of confidence?”

The elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12. PTI has named Sadiq Sanjrani as its candidate, while Gillani will be the candidate of the PDM.

It is being reported that the opposition alliance is facing difficulties in deciding their candidate for the Senate deputy chairman post. BNP and JUI want their candidate to be nominated.

The ECP has approved the request to hear the PTI video scandal case on an urgent basis. The commission will hear the Ali Haider Gillani video scandal case today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking to prevent the Election Commission of Pakistan from proceeding in the disqualification case against him. In his plea, the PTI leader requested the court to issue a stay order. The hearing will be held today.

The scrutiny committee of the ECP has called a meeting to discuss the PTI foreign funding case. Respondents have been issued notices.

PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. They are expected to approve the salary of Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed who is the chairperson of the Broadsheet commission.

The Sindh High Court will hear the case against the pedestrianisation of Karachi’s Burns Road. The Sindh government is expected to submit its reply.

The Punjab Assembly will meet at 2pm. On Monday, the assembly met for only 30 minutes before the session was adjourned.