Today’s outlook: PTI protest against PML-N’s Javed Latif in Rawalpindi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

The National Accountability Bureau has accused PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz of anti-state propaganda, inciting revolt against the armed forces and ridiculing the judiciary. NAB has approached the Lahore High Court for her arrest which is scheduled for hearing on March 15.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani has accused Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah of rigging the Senate elections for chairman and deputy chairman. The secretary should be sent to jail for giving wrong directions, Ghani said.

A dog-culling campaign is underway by the metropolitan corporation in Hyderabad.

A group of men started aerial firing at the wedding ceremony of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s former husband Khawar Maneka’s son in Pakpattan.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh saw no deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Hub Jeep Rally will begin.

A man died while filming a Tiktok video in Sheikhupura.

A smart lockdown has been imposed in multiple areas of Lahore after coronavirus cases in Lahore rose.

The PTI will protest against PML-N leader Javed Latif’s statement in Rawalpindi at 3pm. He said they will not chant Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan) if anything happened to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.