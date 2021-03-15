Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Monday).

The PPP will file a petition in the Islamabad High Couty challenging the defeat of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate chairman election. He had lost to PTI’s Sadiq Sanjani by seven votes on March 12. The party has formed a four-member team to challenge the Senate chairman election.

OGRA has sent a summary to increase the price of petrol by Rs5. PM Imran Khan has rejected the summary twice. The prices will be reviewed again today.

The grand operation against Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah encroachments will continue today. All preparations have been completed, a protest is expected.

PTI’s Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that he will file a case against Mian Javed Latif for his controversial statements.

The price of chicken is rising across the country. One kilogramme of chicken is now being sold for Rs400 as opposed to Rs360 before.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is travelling to Qatar for two days.

Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in seven districts because of the rising coronavirus cases. All schools in big cities have been closed for two weeks.

Traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have announced a strike against the government’s decision to impose a lockdown. They said that markets will remain open till 10pm.

Schools and public transport facilities are expected to resume in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur from today. Wedding halls to remain closed.

The Lahore High Court will hear NAB’s petition seeking the cancellation of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz bail in the Chaudhry sugar mills case. The accountability bureau has said that Maryam has not been cooperating during the investigation.

The Sindh High Court will hear a petition challenging the trial of the Safoora Goth tragedy. Forty-six members of the Ismaili community were killed after gunmen attacked their bus near Safoora Goth in Karachi in 2015. The investigation officer has been summoned along with the record.

The Islamabad High Court will hear former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s petition seeking an amendment in the charge sheet in the LNG reference case against him.

The Islamabad administration has decided to seal three sub-sectors in the city after at least 345 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in a day, the deputy commission confirmed Sunday. According to a notification, Islamabad’s three sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 will be sealed by midnight to prevent the spread of the virus until further orders.

The Shaban moon has not been sighted anywhere in Pakistan, announced the minister of religious affairs Sunday. And so, the first of Shaban will fall on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the ministry said after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Islamabad. Shab-e-Barat would be observed on the night between March 29 and March 30.