Today’s outlook: PM’s vote of confidence, opposition boycotts National Assembly

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the vote of confidence in the National Assembly. All the opposition parties, on the other hand, have boycotted the session.

Supporters of the PTI will gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in support of the premier.

The PPP has called an emergency meeting today to discuss the preparations relating to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march.

The University of Peshawar doesn’t want its students to wear ‘fancy’ clothes to the varsity. In a notification, the university instructed the students to follow the new dress code and wear their chest cards at all times.

An anti-narcotics court will hear the heroin smuggling case against PML-N’s Sana Sanaullah.

The Punjab police have begun a crackdown against kite flying. The province has banned the use, sale and production of kites.