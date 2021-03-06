Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Today’s outlook: PM’s vote of confidence, opposition boycotts National Assembly

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Today's outlook: PM's vote of confidence, opposition boycotts National Assembly
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the vote of confidence in the National Assembly. All the opposition parties, on the other hand, have boycotted the session.
  • Supporters of the PTI will gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in support of the premier.
  • The PPP has called an emergency meeting today to discuss the preparations relating to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march.
  • The University of Peshawar doesn’t want its students to wear ‘fancy’ clothes to the varsity. In a notification, the university instructed the students to follow the new dress code and wear their chest cards at all times.
  • An anti-narcotics court will hear the heroin smuggling case against PML-N’s Sana Sanaullah.
  • The Punjab police have begun a crackdown against kite flying. The province has banned the use, sale and production of kites.

 
