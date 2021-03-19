Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Today’s outlook: PM travels to Swat, SC hears NA-75 case

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Mar 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PM travels to Swat, SC hears NA-75 case
Here are the important news which we are following today (Friday):

  • Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar will take command as the new chief of Pakistan Air Force during a ceremony at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.
  • A technology committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s will hold its first meeting in which the use of electronic voting for transparency in future elections will be discussed. The committee will then give its recommendation to ECP in light of the Supreme Court’s advice on a presidential reference on holding an open ballot for the Senate elections.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Malakand and Swat.
  • The training camp for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe gets underway at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
  • The Supreme Court will continue hearing the NA-75 by-election case. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had challenged the Election Commission’s decision to hold re-polling. The polling is scheduled for April 10.
  • PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a better premier than Nawaz Sharif. He further said that the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has distanced herself from other parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement.
  • Energy Minister Umar Ayub Khan announced that KANUPP-2 Nuclear Power Plant has been synchronised with the national grid and is capable of generating 1145 megawatt of electricity. He added that its current gross power generation is 105 megawatts.
  • The Pak Sarzameen Party will stage a public meeting in Quetta.
  • An accountability court will hear a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s purchase of his house in Clifton. The hearing of LPG quota along will SAFA Gold Mall reference will also resume.
  • Owner of the B4U Group of Companies Saif Ur Rehman Khan Niazi will appear before NAB.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear several cases, including Aurat March Shuda Foundation, among others.
  • PPP is expected to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate chairman election. The petition will challenge the presiding officer’s decision to reject its candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes in the polling.
  • A Foreign Office spokesperson will give weekly briefing on the overall regional situation.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a local bodies convention at the Rawalpindi Press Club.
  • A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between Pakistan Railways and Frontier Works Organisation.
  • Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah will meet the civil and military leadership on the last day of his two-day state visit.
  • The Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench has suspended the membership of two Sindh lawmakers, including Faryal Talpur, over rising dog bite cases in the province. The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Mohammad Raza.
  • The verdict in the Lahore motorway rape case will be announced on Saturday. Suspects Abid Ali and Shafqat Bagga have been accused of raping a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9 last year. The prosecution has recorded the statements of 40 witnesses, whereas the victim’s statement has also been recorded.
  • The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on March 26 for interrogation in the Jati Umra land transfer case. The Sharif family has been accused of purchasing 3,500 canals of land through fake accounts.
  • An operation will be held against encroachments at Kidney Hill Park on Sunday. Rangers help has been sought to control the law and order situation.
  • The remaining fixtures of the PSL 2021 will be played from June 1 to 20. The players of six teams along with officials will join the bio-secure bubble from May 23. The tournament was suspended on March 4 after seven people, including foreign players, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

 
