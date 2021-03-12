Today’s outlook: PM travels to Jhelum, PCB to announce squad

Here are some of the important new stories that we are following today (Friday).

The election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held. The session will start at 10am and the voting will begin at 3pm. A tight contest is being expected between PTI’s Sadiq Sanjrani and opposition’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim will announce the squad for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Jhelum today. He will oversee the construction of the Al Qadir University and launch a tree plantation campaign.

An anti-terrorism court is expected to indict five policemen in the Usama Satti murder case. The 21-year-old was killed after the police opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Islamabad’s G-10 sector. They have been booked under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif will appear before an accountability court as his judicial remand expires in an asset case. The court has instructed NAB to complete its investigation soon.