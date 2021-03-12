Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM travels to Jhelum, PCB to announce squad

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM travels to Jhelum, PCB to announce squad

Here are some of the important new stories that we are following today (Friday).

  • The election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held. The session will start at 10am and the voting will begin at 3pm. A tight contest is being expected between PTI’s Sadiq Sanjrani and opposition’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.
  • Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim will announce the squad for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Jhelum today. He will oversee the construction of the Al Qadir University and launch a tree plantation campaign.
  • An anti-terrorism court is expected to indict five policemen in the Usama Satti murder case. The 21-year-old was killed after the police opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Islamabad’s G-10 sector. They have been booked under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.
  • PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif will appear before an accountability court as his judicial remand expires in an asset case. The court has instructed NAB to complete its investigation soon.

