Today’s outlook: PM secures vote of confidence, North-Waziristan operation

Today’s outlook: PM secures vote of confidence, North-Waziristan operation
Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership. The opposition boycotted the session. In a speech in the assembly, the PM told the Election Commission of Pakistan to take a briefing from agencies regarding the corruption that takes place during voting. In a scuffle outside the Parliament on Saturday, PTI and PML-N supporters were up against each other. During the chaos, a shoe was hurled at Ahsan Iqbal. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore's Model Town. The PTI has submitted a request in the ECP to not release the victory notification of PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani. The government and its coalition have selected Sadiq Sanjrani to remain the Senate chairman. The Pakistan Army killed eight "terrorists" in an operation in North Waziristan.
Here are the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership. The opposition boycotted the session.
  • In a speech in the assembly, the PM told the Election Commission of Pakistan to take a briefing from agencies regarding the corruption that takes place during voting.
  • In a scuffle outside the Parliament on Saturday, PTI and PML-N supporters were up against each other. During the chaos, a shoe was hurled at Ahsan Iqbal.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore’s Model Town.
  • The PTI has submitted a request in the ECP to not release the victory notification of PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani.
  • The government and its coalition have selected Sadiq Sanjrani to remain the Senate chairman.
  • The Pakistan Army killed eight “terrorists” in an operation in North Waziristan.

 
