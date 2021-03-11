Today’s outlook: PM calls meeting to discuss Senate chairman elections

Here are some stories we will be following today (Thursday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting to discuss the upcoming Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections. The participants will also discuss the country’s situation and the PDM’s long march.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore. The court is hearing corruption cases against him.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the case against lawyers suspected of storming and vandalising the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They vandalised his chamber while protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.

The death anniversary of renowned poet Habib Jalib is being observed today.