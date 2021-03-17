Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Today's outlook: PDM's long march postponed, PM travels to Lahore

Today's outlook: PDM's long march postponed, PM travels to Lahore
Here are some of the new stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement has postponed its March 26 long march to Islamabad. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the decision was taken due to PPP’s reservations over resignations [and] it sought time to consult its central executive committee.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore. He will chair a meeting of the provincial cabinet in which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will brief him on the political and administrative situation.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Islamabad Security Dialogue. The National Security Division’s two-day conference is aimed at unveiling Pakistan’s new strategic direction. Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend it.
  • The National Assembly Secretariat reopens after four days. It was closed for the disinfection of Parliament House building. Its timings have been revised to 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
  • The initial phase of coronavirus testing of Pakistan players picked for South Africa and Zimbabwe tour is complete. The players with negative test result will report to the team’s training camp.
  • PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before a Lahore court in the Ashiana soceity case. The former Punjab chief mininister has been accused of cancelling the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.
  • The deadline for submitting nomination papers for Karachi’ NA-249 by-elections ends. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail and PSP chief Mustafa Kamal along with nine other candidate are contesting the elections on April 29. The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned on March 3. He was elected senator later in the day.
  • The federal cabinet has approved the Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs7.8 billion.
  • A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held.
  • Subsidies on housing units and adjustments in fuel charges for distribution will be discussed.
  • An accountability court will hear the mega money laundering case along with Park Lane, rental power, Benazir Income Support Program, SAFA Gold Mall and NAB references against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
  • The Supreme Court will hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition, along with the case against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.
  • PPP is expected to file a petition challenging the results of Senate chairman election. The party’s is filing a case against the presiding officer’s decision to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes in the election.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Zardari’s bail case. The former president is being investigated in different corruption and money laundering cases and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.
  • JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani will appear in before the National Accountability Bureau. He is being investigated in the bulletproof car, housing ministry appointments, assets beyond known sources of income and appointment of a director cases.
  • An anti-terrorism court will resume hearing the case of lawyers accused of storming and vandalising the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They were protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.
  • A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held. In the meeting on March 5, it was informed that Pakistanis aged 65 or above will be vaccinated against the coronavirus from March 15.

 
