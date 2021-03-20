Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 3,876 new coronavirus cases

Here are important news stories which we are following today (Saturday).

Pakistan has reported 3,876 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 623,135.

An anti-terrorism court will announce its verdict in the Lahore motorway rape case. Suspects Abid Ali and Shafqat Bagga have been accused of raping a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9 last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings at PM House in Islamabad.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear before a special court in a drug trafficking case.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will hold a press conference.

The State Bank announced the new monetary policy in which the interest rate was retained at seven percent. It further stated that the economic growth rate is higher than expected as the volume has increased from two to three percent.

The federal government has set wheat support prices at Rs1,800 per 40 kilogrammes. It further announced that it will import three million tonnes of wheat.

The Sindh government wrote a letter to a Sindh High Court Sukkur bench judge for suspending MPAs Faryal Talpur and Asad Sikandar over the rising cases of dog bites in the province.

The federal government began the process of taking over the affairs of Jinnah hospital in Karachi. The Sindh government has demanded the reimbursement of the expenses on hospitals in Sindh.

The investigation into the murder of Rawalpindi Racecourse SHO Imran Abbas continues. He was killed after unidentified men opened fire at this vehicle on Jhelum Road.

The Lahore Restaurants Association will hold a press conference at Lahore Press Club.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar will inaugurate the factory of a mobile phone company in Kot Lakhpat.

Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch has been accused of influencing the parties involved in the cases against him. The prosecution told the court that he is giving death threats to prosecutors, police officers, and judicial officials.

