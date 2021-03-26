Today’s outlook: Pakistan fines tax evaders, Maryam’s NAB appearance postponed

Here are some of the news which we are following today (Friday):

The National Accountability Bureau has postponed Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before it, citing the coronavirus directives.

Pakistan drama writer Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi. Her funeral prayers will be held today.

The Supreme Court has halted the re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 scheduled for April 10. The court has, however, said that it is upholding its judgement on holding re-polling in the constituency.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is said to have prepared wrong statistics of IMF loans during his tenure.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that Pakistan’s economic growth will increase to three per cent and employment opportunities will increase as the country increases the production of cement, fodder, automobile, etc.

President Arif Alvi passed an ordinance in which fine will be imposed on citizens showing less income to avoid tax.

Six people were killed and seven others were injured during a vehicle shooting in Naltar area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dog bite cases in Sindh continue to rise as two cases were reported in Bahadurabad. The residents of the area had gone to the police station to file a case.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz along with party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Muhammad Asif will appear before an accountability court.

Pakistan cricket team will leave for the tour of South Africa in a special flight. They will play three ODIs and four-match T20I series.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings via video link.

An anti-terrorism court will resume hearing the Usama Satti murder case. The 21-year was killed on January 2 when the Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

All Pakitan Private School Federation will stage a protest rally from Islamabad National Press Club till Parliament.

The information technology committee of the National Assembly will meet at the Constitution Room.

A meeting of the Supreme Court’s sub-committee on Rules of Procedure and procedures and privileges will be held.

A sub-committee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held at Parliament.

The Islamabad Restaurants Association will protest at Kohsar Market.

Radio and TV presenter Kanwal Naseer’s funeral prayers will be held. She had passed away in Islamabad after brief illness.

A polio campaign will be launched in Peshawar.

Islami Jamiat Talba will protest against school closures at Peshawar Press Club.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly will be held today.