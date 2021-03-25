Today’s outlook: Pakistan Day parade, Daniel Pearl case hearing

Here are some news stories which we are following today (Thursday):

The Pakistan Day parade is being held in Shakarparian. It was postponed on March 23 due to unsuitable weather conditions. President Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif being accompanied by party workers during an inquiry on March 26.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza will appear before an accountability court in Lahore for a hearing of the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

Interior Ministry has restricted the Foreign Ministry from issuing a new diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

MQM Pakistan is celebrating its 37th foundation day. A function will be held at Karachi’s Nishtar Park.

On this day in 1992, Pakistan won its maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

The COVID-19 test results of players selected for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe will come today.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear PTI’s petition against the Election Commission’s decision of holding re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot constituency. It will hear a NAB reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and the person accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case Omar Sheikh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings via video link.

A plantation ceremony will be held at SP Office Ghalib Market in Lahore

Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold a virtual press conference in which he will talk about the matches and the team’s preparations.

A protest against the killing of journalist Ajay Lalwani is being held in front of DIG Sukkur’s office. He was shot dead by unidentified men on March 18.