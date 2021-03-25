Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan Day parade, Daniel Pearl case hearing

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan Day parade, Daniel Pearl case hearing

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Listen to the story
Here are some news stories which we are following today (Thursday): The Pakistan Day parade is being held in Shakarparian. It was postponed on March 23 due to unsuitable weather conditions. President Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion. The Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif being accompanied by party workers during an inquiry on March 26.PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza will appear before an accountability court in Lahore for a hearing of the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.Interior Ministry has restricted the Foreign Ministry from issuing a new diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. MQM Pakistan is celebrating its 37th foundation day. A function will be held at Karachi's Nishtar Park. On this day in 1992, Pakistan won its maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title under the captaincy of Imran Khan.The COVID-19 test results of players selected for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe will come today.The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear PTI's petition against the Election Commission's decision of holding re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot constituency. It will hear a NAB reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and the person accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case Omar Sheikh. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings via video link.A plantation ceremony will be held at SP Office Ghalib Market in Lahore Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold a virtual press conference in which he will talk about the matches and the team's preparations.A protest against the killing of journalist Ajay Lalwani is being held in front of DIG Sukkur's office. He was shot dead by unidentified men on March 18.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some news stories which we are following today (Thursday):

  • The Pakistan Day parade is being held in Shakarparian. It was postponed on March 23 due to unsuitable weather conditions. President Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear a petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif being accompanied by party workers during an inquiry on March 26.
  • PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza will appear before an accountability court in Lahore for a hearing of the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.
  • Interior Ministry has restricted the Foreign Ministry from issuing a new diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
  • MQM Pakistan is celebrating its 37th foundation day. A function will be held at Karachi’s Nishtar Park.
  • On this day in 1992, Pakistan won its maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title under the captaincy of Imran Khan.
  • The COVID-19 test results of players selected for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe will come today.
  • The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear PTI’s petition against the Election Commission’s decision of holding re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot constituency. It will hear a NAB reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and the person accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case Omar Sheikh.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings via video link.
  • A plantation ceremony will be held at SP Office Ghalib Market in Lahore
  • Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold a virtual press conference in which he will talk about the matches and the team’s preparations.
  • A protest against the killing of journalist Ajay Lalwani is being held in front of DIG Sukkur’s office. He was shot dead by unidentified men on March 18.

 
lahore high court MARYAM NAWAZ SHARIF NAB pakistan day Pakistan Day Parade
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan Day parade, Pakistan, Pakistan Day, Daniel Pearl murder case, NAB, Lahore High Court, SAMAA TV, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, NA-75 Daska election,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.