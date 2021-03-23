Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Today's outlook: Pakistan Day celebrations begin, rain in Punjab, KP

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today's outlook: Pakistan Day celebrations begin, rain in Punjab, KP

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday): The country is celebrating Pakistan Day today will zeal, fervor and zest. According to the Pakistan Army, the March 23 parade has been postponed and will be held on March 25 due to "inclement weather". The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new restrictions countrywide given the rising coronavirus metrics. People violating the measures will be punished. As many as 20 women teachers were detained by the women in Karachi on Monday after the protesting headmasters tried to march towards the CM House. The body of a nine-year-old child was found in Rawalpindi. The police have begun investigations. Rain was reported in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. An eight-member team from Pakistan has reached New Delhi for talks over the Indus waters after a gap of two years. The federal government has demanded the Sindh government return services of three BPS-21 officers, according to the Establishment Division.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • The country is celebrating Pakistan Day today will zeal, fervor and zest. According to the Pakistan Army, the March 23 parade has been postponed and will be held on March 25 due to “inclement weather”.
  • The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new restrictions countrywide given the rising coronavirus metrics. People violating the measures will be punished.
  • As many as 20 women teachers were detained by the women in Karachi on Monday after the protesting headmasters tried to march towards the CM House.
  • The body of a nine-year-old child was found in Rawalpindi. The police have begun investigations.
  • Rain was reported in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.
  • An eight-member team from Pakistan has reached New Delhi for talks over the Indus waters after a gap of two years.
  • The federal government has demanded the Sindh government return services of three BPS-21 officers, according to the Establishment Division.

 
