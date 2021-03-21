Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
Today’s outlook: No country-wide lockdown being imposed, clarifies Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Here are some stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady Bushra Bibi have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. They are self-isolating at their house. The premier was injected the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine two days back but doctors say he contracted the virus before that.
  • Asad Umar has clarified that a lockdown will not be imposed across the country. The NCOC will first have a meeting with heads of all provinces and then decide.
  • Pakistan has reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. Forty-two people have died in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the situation in Punjab is alarming after the province reported 2,033 cases in a day.
  • A special bench of an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has handed a death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga for raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last year.
  • PML-N workers have advised vice-president Maryam Nawaz to seek a pre-arrest bail before appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • An FIR has been registered against PML-N’s Javed Latif.
  • PML-F will be holding a protest in Karachi’s Liaquatabad.
  • PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss Karachi’s NA-249 by-polls. The leaders discussed the political situation of the country as well.

 
