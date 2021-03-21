Today’s outlook: No country-wide lockdown being imposed, clarifies Asad Umar

Here are some stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady Bushra Bibi have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. They are self-isolating at their house. The premier was injected the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine two days back but doctors say he contracted the virus before that.

Asad Umar has clarified that a lockdown will not be imposed across the country. The NCOC will first have a meeting with heads of all provinces and then decide.

Pakistan has reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. Forty-two people have died in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the situation in Punjab is alarming after the province reported 2,033 cases in a day.

A special bench of an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has handed a death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga for raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last year.

PML-N workers have advised vice-president Maryam Nawaz to seek a pre-arrest bail before appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

An FIR has been registered against PML-N’s Javed Latif.

PML-F will be holding a protest in Karachi’s Liaquatabad.

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss Karachi’s NA-249 by-polls. The leaders discussed the political situation of the country as well.