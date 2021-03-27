Today’s outlook: Nine sugar mills blacklisted, cabinet reshuffle expected

Here are some stories from Pakistan we are expecting to follow today.

A three-year-old was murdered after being raped by men in Kohat. The federal government has prepared a 42-member committee for controlling the number of rape cases in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till the inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes.

The federal cabinet is likely to be reshuffled on Monday. The appointment of several parliamentarians as ministers is expected.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to submit surety bonds at the Lahore High Court in the corruption cases against her.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has called Senate opposition leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani selected following the PPP leader’s appointment.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in which the coronavirus situation in Islamabad Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be discussed.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan has blacklisted nine sugar mills for hoarding and not selling sugar according to the set price.

Pakistan cricket team has arrived in South Africa for its limited-overs tour. Green Caps will play three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas.

The Islamabad High Court will hear cases against a suspect in the murder of a British police officer, along with former Federal Investigation Agency DG Bashir Memon and encroachment case.

President Arif Alvi will attend a Navroz celebratory event at Serena Hotel in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings via video link.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan will hold a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad Restaurants Association will stage a protest at Kohsar Market.

PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb will talk to the media at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari will attend a function related to World Water Day in Lahore.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will hold a media talk at the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Public transporters have rejected the government’s decision to allow 50 per cent passengers. They also have announced a transport strike as a sign of protest.

A march will be held against the killing of journalist Ajay Lalwani in Sukkur. He was shot dead unidentified men on March 18.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza will hold a press conference in Hyderabad in which she will brief the media about a shelter home.