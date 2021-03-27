Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Nine sugar mills blacklisted, cabinet reshuffle expected

Notes from newsroom

Posted: Mar 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Nine sugar mills blacklisted, cabinet reshuffle expected

File Photo: PID

Here are some stories from Pakistan we are expecting to follow today.

  • A three-year-old was murdered after being raped by men in Kohat. The federal government has prepared a 42-member committee for controlling the number of rape cases in the country.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till the inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes.
  • The federal cabinet is likely to be reshuffled on Monday. The appointment of several parliamentarians as ministers is expected.
  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to submit surety bonds at the Lahore High Court in the corruption cases against her.
  • PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has called Senate opposition leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani selected following the PPP leader’s appointment.
  • Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in which the coronavirus situation in Islamabad Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be discussed.
  • Trading Corporation of Pakistan has blacklisted nine sugar mills for hoarding and not selling sugar according to the set price.
  • Pakistan cricket team has arrived in South Africa for its limited-overs tour. Green Caps will play three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear cases against a suspect in the murder of a British police officer, along with former Federal Investigation Agency DG Bashir Memon and encroachment case.
  • President Arif Alvi will attend a Navroz celebratory event at Serena Hotel in Islamabad
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings via video link.
  • Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan will hold a press conference in Rawalpindi.
  • The Islamabad Restaurants Association will stage a protest at Kohsar Market.
  • PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb will talk to the media at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.
  • Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari will attend a function related to World Water Day in Lahore.
  • Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will hold a media talk at the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.
  • Public transporters have rejected the government’s decision to allow 50 per cent passengers. They also have announced a transport strike as a sign of protest.
  • A march will be held against the killing of journalist Ajay Lalwani in Sukkur. He was shot dead unidentified men on March 18.
  • Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza will hold a press conference in Hyderabad in which she will brief the media about a shelter home.

