Today’s outlook: NCOC reviews policy on schools, coronavirus cases rise

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

Pakistan has reported 3,301 new cases and 30 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. Nine hundred and fifty-seven people have recovered.

The National Command and Operation Centre will review its policy on reopening of schools in Punjab as the coronavirus metrics rise.

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will chair a meeting of the bureau’s executive board on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit different cities today. He will also inaugurate different projects.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi wrote letters to Pakistan PM Imran Khan Khan and extended greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day. India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is “imperative” for it, Modi said in his letter.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has told his party members to not give statements against PDM or its members. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has instructed supporters to not target PPP in their statements.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in the Ashiana housing case. He is accused of cancelling the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers. This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali has been sent to the bio-secure bubble after testing negative for the coronavirus. He will be tested twice before getting the go-ahead to become a part of Green Caps squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

A new driving test centre will be inaugurated in Lahore.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition challenging the Election Commission’s decision to hold re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings via video link.

A bench of the Lahore High Court will hear the appeals of Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

The reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta Water Supply will be heard. The PPP leader was indicted earlier by an Islamabad accountability court headed by Judge Azam Khan.

The Islamabad High Court will hear PPP’s Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging the victory of PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate Chairman election. It will also hear the case against lawyers accused of storming the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and vandalised it.

A meeting of Public Accounts Committee’s sub-committee will be held.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will visit the Pakistan Engineering Council. He will also attend Digital Pakistan Policy 2021 conference.

The Pakistan Football Association will hold a press conference.

The Employees of APCA are staging a protest at of Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

Director General of Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali will visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Pakistan Muttahid Kisan Mahaz will hold a press conference in Lahore.

PDM’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will hold a press conference in Lahore.

Punjab’s Secretary and Director General of health department will attend a function on the World Tuberculosis Day at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Pakistan Railways employees in Quetta will stage a protest. They are protesting against the privatisation of railways department in Quetta.

The Pak Sarzameen Party leaders will hold a press conference in Quetta.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly will be held.

The Gold Cup hockey tournament continues in Quetta. The final will be played on April 2.

Pakistan’s first national 3D and 4D medical simulation lab has begun its operations in Bahawalpur. It will be beneficial for heart patients.

A sit-in protest is being held in front of Chambar Sugar Mill in Tando Allahyar over wage issues.