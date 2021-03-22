Today’s outlook: NCOC meeting, Pakistan, India to discuss water sharing

Here are the important news which we are following today [Monday]:

The National Command Operation Centre will hold meeting to decide the steps and restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. At least 626,802 cases have been reported in Pakistan.

The federal government will announce its decision regarding the closure of educational insitutes in wake of rising coronavirus cases on March 24. Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had earlier said that safety of people is the government’s priority.

The Federal Board of Revenue has announce heavy taxes on individual earning livelihood through freelance and digital platforms. The people associated with the information technology department have expressed concerns over the government’s policy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a meeting of the party’s Punjab chapter where the political situation will come under discussion. He will also meet JI Chief Sirajul Haq in Mansoora.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the disqualification petition against PPP’s Syed Yousuf Raza. It will also hear an asset case against PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

The ECP will hear the PTI funding case and chair its scrutiny committee meeting.

Pakistan team will leave for its tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe on March 26. The coronavirus report of players’ third test will come today.

A camel will be slaughtered and its meat will be distributed among the poor people to pray for Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi at Karachi’s Insaf House.

Rains and thunderstorms are expected in different parts of Sindh with the next 24 to 48 hours.

The 14th death anniversary of music composer Nisar Bazmi is being observed today.

The World Water Day is being observed. It celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the water crisis around the globe. Its objective isto support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. The theme for this year is valuing water.

The PPP will file a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the defeat of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate chairman election. He had lost to PTI’s Sadiq Sanjani by seven votes on March 12. The party has formed a four-member team to challenge the Senate chairman election.

Pakistan and India will hold talks over water dispute. Pakistani officials of Indus Water Commission will leave for New Delhi for talks to be held after two-and-a-half years.

Two cases against PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh will be heard today. He is accused of causing riots and getting involvement in the government affairs.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah is likely appear before the Lahore High Court as his bail in a corruption case ends. He is accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

The Sindh High Court has ordered police and other security institutions to submit the record in the missing persons case.

An accountability court will hear NAB references in LNG, rental power, Nandipur project and illegal plot allotments cases.

An anti-terrorism court will resume hearing the case against lawyers who stormed and vandalised the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They were protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.

PM Khan will hold meetings from his home via video links. He is in isolation at his home after testing positive for coronavirus

The Islamabad High Court will hear former Pemra chief Absar Alam’s petition challenging his FIA summon. He has been accused of tweeting against establishment over its role in politics.

A water filtration plant of the Pepsi Cola company will be inaugurated.

PTI Senator Azam Swati will hold a press conference at the Press Information Department.

A new song of renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali will be launched.

The National Labour Federation will hold a press conference at Jamaat-e-Islami office.

Baitul Maal team has announced to donate artificial limbs to a youngster.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special representative on religious harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi will hold a news conference.

The chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The family members of an artist, who dies by suicide, will hold a news conference.