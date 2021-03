Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

The third wave of coronavirus has tightened its grip around Pakistan. The district administration and the Punjab health department have suggested imposing a complete lockdown in Lahore.

All outdoor and indoor wedding ceremonies across Pakistan have been banned, the NCOC announced on Sunday. The new restrictions will be implemented from April 5.

A video of PTI MNA Ali Amin Gandapur helping a seven-year-old child drive a car is circulating on social media.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday on account of Shab-e-Baraat.

A Pakistani Uber driver from Gujrat has been murdered by two women in the US.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the money people pay as their house rent can be instead put to making a house of their own through the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The Pakistan cricket team has started preparations for its series against South Africa. The first one-day match will be played on April 2.

Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill has been summoned by a session court in the Lahore Waste Management Company case.

PML-N’s Khwaja Asif and Shehbaz Sharif will go to court for bail.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Tajikistan on a three-day trip. He will attend the Heart of Asia conference.

An anti-polio campaign has kicked off in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.