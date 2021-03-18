Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Notes from the newsroom

Today’s outlook: Kuwait minister arrives, PM gives houses to labourers

Here are some of the news stories from Pakistan that we will be following today.

  • Three areas of Karachi have been place under smart lockdown over rising coronavirus cases. Over 250,000 cases have been reported from Sindh.
  • PPP and PML-N will comment on the recent tweet by Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute homes to 1,500 labourers under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.
  • Moeed Yosaf, the National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan, will give a briefing on the Islamabad Security Dialogue.
  • Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day state visit where he will meet civil and military leadership.
  • Former railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability court in Lahore. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will also appear.
  • The Lahore Electric Supply Corporation workers will stage a protest.
  • Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali will be tested for the coronavirus for the second time. His test result had come back positive on Wednesday. The players selected for the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours, who were tested negative, will reach Lahore.
  • The sit-in protest of IBA teachers outside the Sindh Secretariat enters the third day.
  • An accountability court in Islamabad will hear Tosha Khana, and Pink Residency cases.
  • The hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Esa review petition along with an appeal against the PTI funding case judgment will be heard by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
  • The petition seeking disqualification of newly-elected PTI Senator Faisal Vawda and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s Ali Wazir will be heard.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear the production order case of former defence minister Khawaja Asif. The proceedings into the Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case for her release and repatriation along with bullet proof vehicle case will be taken up.
  • An anti-terrorism court will hear the PTV and Parliament attack case. The money-laundering case against MQM chief Altaf Hussain will be heard too.
  • PPP will file a petition challenging the election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman. The party’s legal team, comprising Raza Rabbani, Farooq Naek, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Latif Khosa, will challenge the presiding officer’s decision to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes in the Senate chairman’s election.

Tell us what you think:

