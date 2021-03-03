Today’s outlook: Karachi water supply disrupted, Justice Isa hearing

Here are the news we are following today (Wednesday):

The polling for 37 Senate seats will be held in national and provincial assemblies. A tight contest is being expected in Islamabad between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Islamabad’s general seat.

A reference has been filed by PTI seeking disqualification of Gillani. Earlier, a video of the former prime minister’s son, Ali Haider, went viral in which he was seen advising a PTI MNA on how to waste his vote in the polls.

Water supply to several areas of Karachi will remain suspended for 72 hours due to maintenance work by the Karachi Water and Sewerage board. The areas include Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Muzaffarabad Colony and the National Highway.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench will resume hearing the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking live broadcast of his cases. In the previous hearing, the judge said that he and his family were defamed after the president filed a reference against him.

An anti-terrorism court will hear the case against lawyers suspected of storming and vandalising the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They vandalised his chamber while protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.

The Islamabad High Court will continue the hearing of the dual-nationality case against federal minister Faisal Vawda. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is also contesting the Senate elections.

The Pakistan Super League continues with co-hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi. Last night, Islamabad United thrashed convincing win against Quetta Gladiators.