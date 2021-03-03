Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Karachi water supply disrupted, Justice Isa hearing

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi water supply disrupted, Justice Isa hearing
Listen
Here are the news we are following today (Wednesday): The polling for 37 Senate seats will be held in national and provincial assemblies. A tight contest is being expected in Islamabad between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Islamabad's general seat.A reference has been filed by PTI seeking disqualification of Gillani. Earlier, a video of the former prime minister’s son, Ali Haider, went viral in which he was seen advising a PTI MNA on how to waste his vote in the polls.Water supply to several areas of Karachi will remain suspended for 72 hours due to maintenance work by the Karachi Water and Sewerage board. The areas include Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Muzaffarabad Colony and the National Highway.The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench will resume hearing the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking live broadcast of his cases. In the previous hearing, the judge said that he and his family were defamed after the president filed a reference against him.An anti-terrorism court will hear the case against lawyers suspected of storming and vandalising the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They vandalised his chamber while protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.The Islamabad High Court will continue the hearing of the dual-nationality case against federal minister Faisal Vawda. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is also contesting the Senate elections. The Pakistan Super League continues with co-hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi. Last night, Islamabad United thrashed convincing win against Quetta Gladiators.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan senate elections supreme court of pakistan

Here are the news we are following today (Wednesday):

  • The polling for 37 Senate seats will be held in national and provincial assemblies. A tight contest is being expected in Islamabad between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Islamabad’s general seat.
  • A reference has been filed by PTI seeking disqualification of Gillani. Earlier, a video of the former prime minister’s son, Ali Haider, went viral in which he was seen advising a PTI MNA on how to waste his vote in the polls.
  • Water supply to several areas of Karachi will remain suspended for 72 hours due to maintenance work by the Karachi Water and Sewerage board. The areas include Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Muzaffarabad Colony and the National Highway.
  • The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench will resume hearing the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking live broadcast of his cases. In the previous hearing, the judge said that he and his family were defamed after the president filed a reference against him.
  • An anti-terrorism court will hear the case against lawyers suspected of storming and vandalising the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They vandalised his chamber while protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.
  • The Islamabad High Court will continue the hearing of the dual-nationality case against federal minister Faisal Vawda. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is also contesting the Senate elections.
  • The Pakistan Super League continues with co-hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi. Last night, Islamabad United thrashed convincing win against Quetta Gladiators.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
senate elections 2021, justice isa hearing, karachi water supply, kwsb, justice athar minallah, Pakistan super League, National Highway
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.