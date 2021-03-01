Today’s outlook: Senate vote verdict expected, PM meets MNAs

Here the major stories which we are following today (Monday):

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing the presidential reference on holding an open ballot during the upcoming Senate elections. The top court is expected to give its verdict.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet coalition MNAs ahead of the March 3 Senate election. With the Senate polls just two days away, political meetings to win the support of allies are at their peak.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) candidate for the Senate elections Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani will host a dinner for parliamentarians. The function comes as part of the former prime minister’s campaign for the Senate polls against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Pakistan Super League continues with Islamabad United going up against Quetta Gladiators. Last night, Lahore Qalandars beat hosts Karachi Kings in a thriller.

A prayer leader and two teenage boys were killed after men opened fire at them in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu on Saturday, said a police official. On Sunday morning, JUI-F supporters gathered in multiple areas across the capital city and protested against the murders. They demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately. The protest will continue.