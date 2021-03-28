Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Jamaat-e-Islami rally in Karachi, coronavirus cases rise

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday): The Federal Investigation Agency has begun an inquiry into increased sugar prices. Sugar mill owners have been accused of selling sugar for Rs90 per kilo instead of Rs70. A Karachi court has instructed K-Electric to pay Rs15 million in compensation to a child who was electrocuted eight years back. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has termed Senate opposition leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani a "selected" leader. PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are capable of giving a tough time to the federal government, she said. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he didn’t expect the PML-N to react like Prime Minister Imran Khan to Yousuf Raza Gillani’s appointment as the Senate opposition leader. Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of multiple ministers. Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the premier will reshuffle the cabinet once he is out of quarantine. At least 67 people died as 4468 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases was recorded in Punjab. The Pakistan cricket team will start its training for the upcoming fixtures against South Africa. The side will play three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas. PPP leaders will hold a press conference at the party's media cell at Bilawal House. A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi's Korangi district after coronavirus cases increased.Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a protest rally in Karachi. Leaders Sirajul Haq and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will address supporters.Pakistan's first public 3D and 4D laboratory for the treatment of heart patients has been launched in Bahawalpur.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • The Federal Investigation Agency has begun an inquiry into increased sugar prices. Sugar mill owners have been accused of selling sugar for Rs90 per kilo instead of Rs70.
  • A Karachi court has instructed K-Electric to pay Rs15 million in compensation to a child who was electrocuted eight years back.
  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has termed Senate opposition leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani a “selected” leader. PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are capable of giving a tough time to the federal government, she said.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he didn’t expect the PML-N to react like Prime Minister Imran Khan to Yousuf Raza Gillani’s appointment as the Senate opposition leader.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of multiple ministers. Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the premier will reshuffle the cabinet once he is out of quarantine.
  • At least 67 people died as 4468 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases was recorded in Punjab.
  • The Pakistan cricket team will start its training for the upcoming fixtures against South Africa. The side will play three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas.
  • PPP leaders will hold a press conference at the party’s media cell at Bilawal House.
  • A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi’s Korangi district after coronavirus cases increased.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a protest rally in Karachi. Leaders Sirajul Haq and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will address supporters.
  • Pakistan’s first public 3D and 4D laboratory for the treatment of heart patients has been launched in Bahawalpur.

 
