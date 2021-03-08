Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Today’s outlook: International Women’s Day, PDM meets at Zardari House

Notes from the newsroom

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Monday): International Women's Day is being celebrated across the world. The occasion is observed on March 8 every year to highlight the struggles of women against different issues such as voting and equal pay.The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet at  Zardari House in Islamabad. The meeting comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership.A 10-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will continue hearing the Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition. The judge is seeking live broadcast of the case against him.The Islamabad High Court will hear the case filed against the lawyers accused of storming the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and vandalising it. An anti-terrorism court will also hear the bail plea of the lawyers.At least four terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based raids in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, Pakistan army said Sunday. The ISPR, the Pakistan army's media wing, said in a statement that three of them Abdul Alam Zeb, Molvi Mehboob, and Mir Salam were commanders of two TTP groups. Commander Alam Zeb, the ISPR said, was involved in more than 20 attacks on security forces in various areas of North and South Waziristan.The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the opening of the 2022 Fulbright Student program. The program, sponsored by the US Department of State, fully funds the degree, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel. To apply for the Master's degree program, candidates need to have either a four-year Bachelor's degree or a Bachelor's and Master's combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university. Every year, over 150 Pakistanis receive fully-funded scholarships for masters and PhD from the US. Can you be one of them? Watch this video to find out your chances.
Here are some of the stories we are following today (Monday):

  • International Women’s Day is being celebrated across the world. The occasion is observed on March 8 every year to highlight the struggles of women against different issues such as voting and equal pay.
  • The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet at  Zardari House in Islamabad. The meeting comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership.
  • A 10-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will continue hearing the Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition. The judge is seeking live broadcast of the case against him.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear the case filed against the lawyers accused of storming the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and vandalising it. An anti-terrorism court will also hear the bail plea of the lawyers.
  • At least four terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based raids in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, Pakistan army said Sunday. The ISPR, the Pakistan army’s media wing, said in a statement that three of them Abdul Alam Zeb, Molvi Mehboob, and Mir Salam were commanders of two TTP groups. Commander Alam Zeb, the ISPR said, was involved in more than 20 attacks on security forces in various areas of North and South Waziristan.
  • The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the opening of the 2022 Fulbright Student program. The program, sponsored by the US Department of State, fully funds the degree, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel. To apply for the Master’s degree program, candidates need to have either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university. Every year, over 150 Pakistanis receive fully-funded scholarships for masters and PhD from the US. Can you be one of them? Watch this video to find out your chances.

 
