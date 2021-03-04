Today’s outlook: Imran Khan seeks vote of confidence

Here are some stories we will be following today (Thursday):

A summary will be sent to President Arif Alvi regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to call for a National Assembly session seeking a vote of confidence.

Khan will also chair a PTI meeting in Islamabad. The meeting comes following the defeat of the ruling party’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections.

An anti-terrorism court will resume hearing the case against lawyers who stormed and vandalised the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. They were protesting against the demolitions of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League continues with two-time champions Islamabad United squaring off against Lahore Islamabad at 7pm. On Wednesday, Karachi Kings triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans.

PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill said the PTI will challenge Gillani’s win in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promised to have Yousuf Raza Gillani elected as the Senate chairman.

Two suspects killed in firing between the police and robbers in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

The Lahore High Court has deferred the hearing of the Babar Azam harassment case for a month because of PSL 6.