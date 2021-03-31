Today’s outlook: Heatwave in Karachi, NCOC discusses coronavirus restrictions

Here are some of the news stories which we are following today (Wednesday):

Prime Minister resumed his duties after fully recovering from coronavirus. He will chair a key meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the Lahore High Court’s decision in the Multan Electric Power Company hiring case to be null and void. It was stated that the volume of judges giving verdict by crossing the constitutional limits must be controlled and they should avoid giving judgment based on their emotions.

Tabish Gohar has been appointed special assistant on petroleum. His company is accused of closing oil refineries during the petroleum crisis and is this organization is also said to be involved in smuggling of petroleum goods.

Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah has launched an electric bus service of a private company.

The first batch of Cansino coronavirus vaccine reached Pakistan. It has been purchased from China and comprises 60,000 doses.

More than 100 people died due to coronavirus for the first time in three months whereas over 4,000 cases have been reported in the previous five days. The number of active cases if 48,566 whereas Lahore has 24 per cent of positive cases.

The Sindh government has announced the purchase of single dose coronavirus vaccine. The health department spent Rs500 million to purchase and import COVID-19 vaccines.

Dollar continues to slide as it fell below below Rs154 in Pakistan in the past 22 months.

Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch was acquitted in rioting cases against him. He has been acquitted in 14 out of 61 cases against him.

Karachi will continue to face hot weather. The temperature is expected to reach up to 40 degrees in the next four days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning. Health experts have recommended people to drink fluids as much as they can.

The Asian Development Bank has approved a loan of Rs300 million for Pakistan. It will be spent on hydro-electric power plant for clean energy generation. Pakistan also received Rs500 million in loan installment from the International Monetary Fund.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned the officers of sugar mills which are said to be involved in alleged betting. The department had issued arrest warnings over non-cooperation.

The physical verification of ghost employees in public hospitals and dispensaries will take place in Karachi.

All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association may stage a protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk over the closure of educational institutes.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad will stage a tractor march in Renala Khurd. They are demanding decrease in prices of fertilizers and seeds.

An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned in Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case. He is accused of granting illegal contracts for the Nooriabad power plant and money laundering.

A two-member investigation panel will present its recommendations and suggestions to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on the violation of bio-secure bubble during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

An executive board meeting of the International Cricket Council will hold a two-day meeting on the hosting rights of India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is likely to announce its verdict in the Umar Akmal case.

The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court will hear review petition against the PPP provincial assembly members.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will file its reply in the Sindh High Court in the dual nationality case against PTI Senator Faisal Vawda.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition seeking disqualification of PTI Senator Faisal Vawda. It will also hear the case against lawyers accused of storming the chamber of its Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings via video link.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani will hold a press conference in Karachi.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah will appear before the Lahore High Court for bail.

Awami Rickshaw Union will hold a news conference and talk about the restrictions on public transport.

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will talk to the media in Lahore.

Pakistan Football Federation President Engineer Ashfaq Hussain will hold a news conference in Lahore.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly will be held.

Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh will visit Hyderabad for the first time since his release.

The suspects in the rape and murder case of a 13-year-old girl in Pannu Aqil have yet to be arrested.

The family members of slain journalist Ajay Lalwani have rejected the police statement. He was shot dead on March 18 by unidentified men.