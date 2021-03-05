Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: ECP summons meeting on PM’s accusations, PSL postponed

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: ECP summons meeting on PM’s accusations, PSL postponed

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Friday).

  • PTI’s candidate Sadiq Sanjrani and PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani have started campaigning for the post of Senate chairperson. On Thursday, Sanjrani while speaking to reporters claimed that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will run his campaign. “Pervez Elahi told me straight away that we are with you and he will come here to run my campaign.”
  • The ECP has summoned a meeting to discuss the accusations levelled by PM Imran Khan. Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja will chair the meeting and discuss in detail PM’s address to the nation on Thursday. They have also obtained a copy of the video message. Imran Khan said the commission had a major role to play in the Senate election. “Your biggest responsibility is to ensure free and fair elections,” PM Khan told the ECP. “I didn’t understand why you advocated a secret ballot in the court. Tell me does the constitution allow committing thievery and taking bribe?” He accused the ECP of “saving criminals and bringing harm to democracy”.
  • The PTI will hold meeting with its allies and discuss its strategy for the election of Senate chairperson.
  • Health authorities will start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 65 or above against the coronavirus from March 15, officials told the Public Accounts Committee Thursday. The country requires vaccine doses for 100 million people, according to the Ministry of National Health Services officials. After inoculating the elderly, the government will gradually start vaccinating the younger people, Health Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja said.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board decided Thursday to postpone the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League with ‘immediate effect’. “Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the PCB has decided to postpone the HBL PSL 6 with immediate effect,” said the statement. “The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition.” The players are expected to return back to their countries or cities from today onwards.





 

 
 
 

