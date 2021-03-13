Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, PDM to challenge Sanjrani’s win

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, PDM to challenge Sanjrani’s win
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

  • Six people in Karachi’s PECHS Block 6 were injured after a rabid dog bit them. The victims include a six-year-old.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will file a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the appointment of Sadiq Sanjrani as the new Senate chairman.
  • Rain was reported in multiple areas of the country such as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.
  • After an increase in coronavirus cases, Special Assitant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned of a third wave of the virus in Pakistan.
  • Educational institutions across Punjab have been closed.

 
Coronavirus islamabad high court PDM
