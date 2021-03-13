Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, PDM to challenge Sanjrani’s win

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

Six people in Karachi’s PECHS Block 6 were injured after a rabid dog bit them. The victims include a six-year-old.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will file a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the appointment of Sadiq Sanjrani as the new Senate chairman.

Rain was reported in multiple areas of the country such as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

After an increase in coronavirus cases, Special Assitant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has warned of a third wave of the virus in Pakistan.

Educational institutions across Punjab have been closed.