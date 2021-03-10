Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Case against Gillani’s Senate win

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Case against Gillani’s Senate win
Here are the important news which we are following today (Wednesday): The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition against the victory of PDM's Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate elections. The PTI asked the win be declared as illegal and unconstitutional. An election tribunal will also hear a case against the former prime minister filed by Aalia Hamza.The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the PTI's petition on the NA-75 by-election. The ruling party doesn't want re-polling in the constituency.The process of Covid-19 vaccination of people above the age of 60 years begin. The Economic Coordination Committee will approve federal cabinet's Ramazan relief package for distribution of items in the utility stores.The federal education ministry has called a meeting to discuss strategies regarding schools as coronavirus cases rise. A session of the Senate will be held in the Parliament. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in the money laundering case. The hearing of the asset cases against Rana Sanaullah and Captain Safdar will take place in Lahore High Court and NAB office, respectively.
