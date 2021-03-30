Today’s outlook: Cabinet reshuffle expected, Lahore public transport suspended

These are some of the news stories which we are following today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to reshuffle the federal cabinet. Fakhar Imam expected to head the Kashmir Committee, whereas the Information Ministry will be divided into two parts. Farrukh Habib will be appointed state minister. Shibli Faraz is expected to replace Umar Ayub Khan as Federal Energy Minister.

Hammad Azhar has become the new finance minister.

The orange and metro bus services will remain suspended in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in the Ashiyana housing scandal case.

The coronavirus vaccine registration process for people over the age of 50 begins.

PML-N leader Javed Latif will appear in a sessions court in anti-state speech case as his bail ends today.

Two suspects in the rape and murder case of a nine-year-old girl in Rawalpindi will be brought before the court.

OGRA will send a summary to the prime minister and Finance Ministry for revisions in petroleum prices.