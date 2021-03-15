Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Three siblings murdered inside their home in Quetta: police

Their seven-year-old sister survives serious injuries

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Three siblings were murdered inside their home in Quetta on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of New Saryab police station. Their parents were not home at the time.

The deceased children aged between five and 10, according to the police.

Their seven-year-old sister was seriously wounded. She is under treatment at the Civil Hospital trauma centre.

The police have arrested their maid and are investigating the case.

