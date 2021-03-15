Three siblings murdered inside their home in Quetta: police

Their seven-year-old sister survives serious injuries
Three siblings were murdered inside their home in Quetta on Monday, the police said.
The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of New Saryab police station. Their parents were not home at the time.
The deceased children aged between five and 10, according to the police.
Their seven-year-old sister was seriously wounded. She is under treatment at the Civil Hospital trauma centre.
The police have arrested their maid and are investigating the case.