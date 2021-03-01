Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman

Says their last location was DHA's Khayaban-e-Shamsheer

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said on Monday that three of his party’s MPAs have gone missing in Karachi.

Zaman said this on SAMAA TV's show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night. He said the three MPAs, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Baksh Gabol, have not been in contact since Sunday night.

The last location of their phones was Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in the Defence Housing Authority, the PTI leader said. Their families have been worried about them, he added.

The PTI leadership has informed the police about the disappearance of its MPAs, according to Zaman.

He said their disappearance would benefit the PPP in the March 3 Senate election.

The PTI leader criticised the Sindh government for withdrawing security of their MPAs two days before the election.

He, however, was hopeful of securing five seats in the Senate together with opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly.
Khurram Sher Zaman PTI
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
