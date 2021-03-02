Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Three killed in van-car collision in Okara

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2021
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Three killed in van-car collision in Okara

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Three people were killed after a car collided with a van in Okara's Renala Khurd Tuesday morning. According to rescue officials, the car was speeding when the driver lost control and smashed it into the van. Three people died on spot and one injured. The bodies and injured person has been rushed to the hospital. The car, on the other hand, was completely damaged. The victims have been identified as Sarwar, Advocate Younis, and Hussain. They were travelling from Depalpur to the Lahore High Court.
okara accident

